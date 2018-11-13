Hawai‘i Gas Prices Remain Highest in Nation

Hawai‘i ($3.91) is the nation’s most expensive market, followed by California ($3.70), Washington ($3.47), Alaska ($3.35), Oregon ($3.29), Nevada ($3.26), and Arizona ($2.89). On the week, all prices in the West Coast region are lower. California and Oregon saw the largest drops at a nickel each.

State gas price averages across the country are as much as 12-cents to a nickel cheaper a gallon on the week in more than two-thirds of the country, an AAA Nov. 12, 2018, report revealed.

As demand drops and the end of refinery maintenance season wraps up, the national gas price average is $2.70. That price is six cents less than last Monday, 21 cents less than last month and just 1 cents more than last year. In fact, the year-over-year price differential has not been this small since early January.

“Prices could plunge even lower, especially if we see a surge in gasoline production after refiners fully restart units from the fall maintenance season,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Also driving down pump prices is the fact that crude oil is selling under $65/bbl, a rare sight this year.”

Today, 41% of gas stations nationwide are selling unleaded gasoline for $2.50 or less. In comparison, the majority of gas stations were selling gas for $2.51 or more at the start of summer during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Quick Stats

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are Delaware ($2.35), Missouri ($2.37), Oklahoma ($2.39), South Carolina ($2.40), Ohio ($2.40), Texas ($2.40), Louisiana ($2.42), Alabama ($2.43), Mississippi ($2.44) and Arkansas ($2.45).

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases were recorded in Ohio (-12 cents), Michigan (-11 cents), Nebraska (-10 cents), Iowa (-10 cents), Indiana (-9 cents), Kansas (-9 cents), Delaware (-9 cents), Missouri (-9 cents), Kentucky (-9 cents) and Oklahoma (-9 cents).