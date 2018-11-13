DOH to Hold Immunization Requirement Meetings

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has scheduled additional public hearings on in Hawai‘i, Kauai‘i and Maui counties to gather public comments on the proposed amendments to Title 11, Chapter 157, “Examination and Immunization,” which include health examination and immunization requirements for school attendance in the state of Hawai‘i.

Scheduled hearings on Hawai‘i Island are open to the public and will be held at the following dates, times and locations:

Hawai‘i Island (live)

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018

Hilo: 9–11 a.m.

Hilo State Office Building, 75 Aupuni St.

Conference Rooms A, B, & C

Kailua-Kona: 2:30–4:30 p.m.

74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway

West Hawaii Civic Center Meeting Hale, Building G

“We decided that hearings should be conducted statewide based on the interest around these changes,” said Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson. “The proposed rules conform with current national recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccinations.”

The proposed changes update and clarify the immunization and examination requirements for school, post-secondary school, and child care facility attendance in Hawai‘i, which were last revised in 2001. Since then, updates have been made to the vaccine recommendations from the CDC, resulting in differences between current national standards and Hawai‘i’s pediatric and school entry and attendance requirements.

“The proposed changes will update our rules to align with current CDC recommendations for childhood and adolescent vaccinations and reflect what is already occurring in healthcare provider offices and clinics as standard medical practice,” said Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist. “We appreciate the public’s interest and encourage them to attend the upcoming hearings to provide their comments to us.”

Testimony on the rule changes may be submitted orally or in writing during the public hearings. Persons who are not able to attend a public hearing may submit written testimony to DOH by email to immunization@doh.hawaii.gov by Dec. 26, 2018, at 4 p.m. HST.

For more information and to view the proposed rules, go online.

Scheduled hearings on other Hawaiian Islands are open to the public and will be held at the following dates, times and locations:

Maui (live), Moloka‘i (video conferencing from Maui)

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, 2–4 p.m.

Wailuku State Office Building, 54 South High St., Wailuku, Maui

Video Conference Center, Third Floor

Moloka‘i (video), Department of Health, 65 Makaena Place, Kaunakakai, Moloka‘i

Room 107, Video Conference Room

Lāna‘i (live)

Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, 1–3 p.m.

Lāna‘i Public and School Library, 555 Fraser Ave., Lāna‘i City

Small Conference Room

Kaua‘i (live)

Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, 2–4 p.m.

Kaua‘i District Health Office Conference Room, 3040 Umi St., Līhu‘e

The public hearing for O‘ahu was conducted on Nov. 1, 2018, at the Department of Health, 1250 Punchbowl St.