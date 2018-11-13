Bill to Preserve Hawai‘i WWII Sites Passes U.S. House

Bipartisan legislation cosponsored by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to preserve the Honouliuli Internment Camp and Pearl Harbor in Hawai‘i unanimously passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The World War II Pacific Sites Establishment Act (H.R. 5706) would establish the “Pearl Harbor National Memorial” and the “Honouliuli National Historic Site” in recognition of preserving these moments in American and world history, and the uniqueness of these sites’ roles in World War II.

“Both Pearl Harbor and the Honouliuli Internment Camp in Hawai‘i hold a powerful place in our country’s history, and in the story of the people of Hawai’i,” said Rep. Gabbard. “They provide us with important lessons that must never be forgotten. Our legislation will preserve these World War II sites, share the personal stories of those who were there, and provide lessons learned for future generations about the cost of war, courage, selflessness, civil liberties and freedoms.”