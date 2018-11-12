Rep. Gabbard Joins West Hawai‘i Community For Veterans Day

At a Veterans Day service held at the West Hawai‘i Veterans Cemetery, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joined Hawaiʻi Island veterans, family members and friends to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War I, and to honor America’s veterans for their service and sacrifice for our country.

Rep. Gabbard, who currently serves as a Major in the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard, and deployed twice to the Middle East, told the crowd of about 200 that we should look to our veterans as a living embodiment of the solution to our divided country.

“For our nation to understand how we can heal the divisive wounds that are tearing our country apart, and truly come together as one, we need look no further than to our veterans, who motivated by love and aloha, are willing to sacrifice all for our country,” Rep. Gabbard said. “Veterans are the perfect example of individuals who are motivated out of love and aloha, willing to sacrifice themselves, their time, their interests, in service to our country and the American people.”

Elected to the US House of Representatives in 2012, Rep. Gabbard has always been a champion for veterans and service members. The first piece of legislation she introduced and passed in the U.S. House in 2013 was the Helping Heroes Fly Act, which improved airport security screening processes for wounded and severely disabled service members and veterans. The Congresswoman has also introduced and passed legislation to address healthcare for veterans, honoring Filipino veterans who served in World War II, and provide for veterans exposed to open burn pits in combat zones.

The service at the West Hawaiʻi Veterans Cemetery was hosted by American Legion Post 20 and other Hawaiʻi Island veteran organizations.