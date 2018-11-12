November 12, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A ridge north of the islands will maintain moderate to locally breezy trade winds with a few brief showers over mainly windward and coastal areas through Tuesday. Heading into midweek, winds will weaken as the ridge is disrupted, which will allow for afternoon clouds and showers over the interior of the islands. Trades are expected to return for the second half of the week, with increasing trade wind showers. Periods of high clouds are expected beginning Tuesday, which could become thicker later in the week.

Hilo

This Afternoon: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. West wind around 9 mph becoming south.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning.

Waimea

This Afternoon: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

This Afternoon: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Puna

This Afternoon: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.