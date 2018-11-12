November 12, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday November 19: The current north swell will continue to gradually subside through Tuesday. This swell will be taken over by a larger north- northwest swell with a height of 7 feet and a period of 14 seconds on Tuesday. It will peak Tuesday night into Wednesday. At this height, a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is likely as early as tonight for the north and west facing shores. A northwest swell with similar size to Tuesday’s one, will reach our island shores early Friday, peak at midday Friday, followed by a gradual decline through the upcoming weekend. A HSA is likely once again for this episode. Small background south and southwest swells will support small surf continuing through the week along south facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Head high NNW medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Knee high N medium period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

West

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

