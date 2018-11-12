Hawaiian Airlines Appoints New Regional Director

Hawaiian Airlines has appointed Andrew Stanbury to the role of regional director for Australia and New Zealand, effective Jan. 2, 2019. Stanbury will be responsible for leading Hawaiian’s growing commercial activities in both countries.

“We offer Andrew a very warm welcome to our `ohana (family),” said Theo Panagiotoulias, Hawaiian’s senior vice president for global sales and alliances. “His strong leadership, strategic direction and deep expertise of the Asia-Pacific market will allow us to continue expanding as we introduce more travellers to our beautiful islands in the warmth of our authentic Hawaiian hospitality.”

“I am delighted to be joining Hawaiian Airlines at such an exciting point in the airline’s development and thrilled to be joining the teams in Australia and New Zealand,” Stanbury said. “I look forward to adding my experience to theirs and to helping further Hawaiian

Airlines’ achievements in the region.”

Stanbury brings to Hawaiian diverse international knowledge and experience. As executive general manager for global sales at Fiji Airways for the past three years, he has been responsible for all passenger revenue related functions, including distribution, channel management and alliance sales.

Stanbury joined Fiji Airways as regional general manager—Australia in 2012, after spending more than eight years with Air New Zealand in various management roles, including leading the sales organization in Australia.

He replaces Gai Tyrrell, who served as Hawaiian’s regional director for Australia and New Zealand from November 2014 until July 2018.