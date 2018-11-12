AD
Governor Ige Taking Time Off

By Big Island Now
November 12, 2018, 12:20 PM HST (Updated November 12, 2018, 12:20 PM)
Gov. David Ige is traveling out of state to spend time with his family following the general election.

The governor departed Hawai‘i late on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, and is scheduled to return on Sunday, Nov. 18.

During the governor’s absence, Lt. Gov. Doug Chin will serve as acting governor from Nov. 11 until Nov. 12 when he travels out of the state. Lt. Gov. Chin will return to the state on Nov. 15.

Attorney General Russell Suzuki will serve as acting governor while Lt. Gov. Chin is traveling.

