Obituary Notices: Week of Nov. 11, 2018

Kathleen Shimada

September 25, 1949 – November 3, 2018

Kathleen “Kathy” Leilani Shimada, 69, passed peacefully at Maui Memorial Medical Center on November 3rd, 2018 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Kathy was born in Honolulu on September 25th, 1949 to her beloved parents, Lawrence Delacruz Fernandez and Lahela Swift. She is loved by so many and she devoted her life as a Catholic at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, gardening and being active with her church parish committees.

She is predeceased by her husband, Herbert Shimada and their son, Charles Shimada and brother, Joseph Galdones.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Arnot Meyer and daughter, Missy (Dayton Pacheco) Meyer; her hanai daughters, Angela Morales, Barbara Jones, Candee Beesing and her hanai son, Elmer Cabacungan.

She is also survived by her beautiful treasures, her grandchildren, Christie Stanley, Natasha Calvan, Cherise Meyer-Tanner, Cheynna-Lee Meyer-Tanner, Moani Keala Shimada, Keola Wakinekona-Meyer, Kalia Murray, Josiah Kaluau-Shimada, Jordyn-Rae “Pookie” Kaluau-Shimada; hanai grandchildren, Solomon Morales, Sasha Morales, Sheldeen Morales, Mana Morales, Keali’i Pacheco, Sadee Albiar, Taylor Beesing, Michael Beesing JR., Hope Beesing; great grandchildren, Christian Stanley, Lily Calvan, Zaybree Sakamoto, Cayla Stanley, Paden Calvan, Jensen Cockett; hanai great grandchildren, Kana‘i Moleta-Medeiros, Kamo‘i Moleta-Morales and Harley Pacheco. Kathy is also survived by her brothers, Llewellyn (Barbara) Swift, Charles (Audrey) Swift and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services honoring Kathy will be held at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku on Saturday, November 17th, 2018. Visitation to begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by services at 11:00 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will be laid to rest at a later time. Luncheon to follow services in the school cafeteria.

Kathy wishes no black attire. White or Aloha attire please.

Stanley Yasutomi

March 15, 1930 – November 1, 2018

Stanley was a Korean war veteran, a pineapple field owner, construction worker for Ige Construction as well as Diversified Machinery. He also was a devoted husband, a beloved father, grandfather, and uncle. He will be truly missed and remembered forever.He is survived by his daughter Christy Yasutomi-Tancayo (Kioni), his son Michael Yasutomi. Grandchildren Chastity McCorriston (Cody),Kainalu Tancayo, Cianna Yasutomi ~ Tancayo, and Kekoa Tancayo as well as his great-grandchildren Chanaiyah and Ceydee. along with sisters Jeannie Matsuoka and Alice Okuhara.We will honor Stanley Yasutomi at Ballard‘s Family Mortuary on Friday, November 9, 2018, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with service starting at 9 a.m. He will then be laid to rest along with his beloved wife Cynthia Ellen Yasutomi at Makawao Veterans Cemetery 11 a.m.

Maryellen Higa

December 13, 1984 – October 31, 2018

Maryellan R. Higa “Nani Quintal”, 33 of Volcano, passed away on October 31, 2018 at Hilo Medical Center. She was born on December 13, 1984 in Hilo. Service to be held Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Viewing 10:00am, Service 11:00am.

Raenette Graber

January 6, 1963 – October 28, 2018

Raenette Graber, 55, of Kula, Maui, passed away on October 28, 2018. She was born on January 6, 1963, in Honolulu, Hawaii.Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 520 West One Street, Kahului; service will begin at 10:30 a.m. The family requests no flowers.Raenette was a Book Keeper at Imua Family Services. She was a talented artist & writer who created balloon characters & flowers – whatever was requested, for children. She was a signer for ASL, a Realtor at Coldwell Banker and did many other things. She was pre-deceased by her father, Tsutomu Uyeno. She is survived by her mother, Florence A. Uyehara; husband, David Graber; sister, Renee DeAntonio; brother, Damri Uyehara; aunts, Elaine Higgins, Liane Shiroma; uncles, Stanley, Masa, Raymond, Harold and Ted Shiroma; nephew, Gian DeAntonio; numerous cousins; and step-father, Merlin Uyehara.

Leilani Araki

September 26, 1954 – October 27, 2018

Leilani Kanehailua Araki, 64 of Kohala, passed away on October 27, 2018 at North Hawaii Community Hospital. She was born on September 26, 1954 in Japan.