November 11, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Veterans Day: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Waimea

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Veterans Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Veterans Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. Breezy, with a north wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Veterans Day: Frequent showers. High near 80. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Looking Ahead

A front which reached the islands Friday has passed just east of the Big Island this morning. Residual rainfall behind the front will be focused over windward and north facing slopes. A dry, somewhat cool, and breezy northeasterly flow will fill in behind the front. A trade wind weather pattern will dominate during the first half of the work week as high pressure passes by north of the state. Winds will decrease later in the week with an increase in shower activity becoming a possibility.

