November 11, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday November 18: Surf along north and west facing shores is expected to climb to advisory levels Tuesday through midweek as a large north-northwest swell fills in. This source will slowly ease into the second half of the week with only small to moderate reinforcing northwest swells expected by next weekend. Small background south and southwest swells will support small surf continuing through the week along south facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with N winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.

West

Surf: Knee to waist high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

