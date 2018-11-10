November 10, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 69. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers, mainly after noon. High near 68. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers, mainly after noon. High near 78. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 66. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Looking Ahead

A weak front over Oahu will continue moving down the island chain through Sunday. Passing showers will accompany the frontal passage with drier and cooler weather expected in its wake. A trade wind weather pattern will then dominate through the first half of next week as high pressure passes by north of the state. Winds will become lighter later in the week with an uptick in shower activity becoming a possibility.

