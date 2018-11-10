November 10, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday November 17: Surf along north facing shores will lower Monday, likely below advisory levels, then rise once again Tuesday through midweek as another north-northwest swell fills in. Surf will likely exceed the advisory levels for north and west facing shores late Tuesday, then hold through Wednesday before slowly easing through the second half of the week. A return of choppy short-period surf is anticipated early next week as the trades return. Small background south and southwest swells will support small surf continuing through the upcoming week along south facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell for the morning going more SW during the day.

Conditions: Clean with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

