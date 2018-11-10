Hakalau Farmers Market Returns to Veteran’s Park

On Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, the Hakalau Farmers Market and FoodShare will return to its former location, Hakalau Veteran’s Park, located on the Old Māmalahoa Highway in Wailea on the Big Island. The market has been held at other nearby locations for the past 18 months.

Enjoy live music, food, locally grown produce, clothing, jewelry, gifts, crafts and more.

To get to the Veteran’s Park, take Chin Chuck Road mauka off Highway 19 near mile marker 15 and the pedestrian overpass. Take the next left and follow the sign.

The market begins at 3 p.m. and begins to shut down at 5:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call Deb Scrivens at (503) 622-5178.