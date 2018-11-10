Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 7 p.m.

At 4:07 p.m., radar indicated heavy showers falling at rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour along windward slopes of the Big Island from Hakalau to Waipi‘o Valley. Expect areas of continued heavy rainfall into the evening.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Pa‘auilo, Waipi‘o Valley, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Honoka‘a, Laupahoehoe, Pololu Valley, O‘okala, Halaula, Hōnomu, Kapa‘au and Waimanu Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 7 p.m. if heavy rain persists.