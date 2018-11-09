AD
Volcano House Celebrates Reopening

By Big Island Now
November 9, 2018, 6:43 PM HST (Updated November 9, 2018, 6:43 PM)
After months of waiting, Volcano House celebrated its historic reopening with a traditional Hawaiian blessing by Kumu Hula Moses Kaho‘ohele Crabbe of Hālau Ke Ola o Ka Lani on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Kumu Hula Moses Kaho‘ohele Crabbe blesses the Volcano House. PC: HVNP

The Friday afternoon blessing brought together members of the park, the hotel and management company Aqua-Aston Hospitality, out of respect for the land and the significance of the recent volcanic and seismic events.

