AD
ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO: Road to Pohoiki Nearly Complete

By Big Island Now
November 9, 2018, 6:08 PM HST (Updated November 9, 2018, 6:09 PM)
×

The County of Hawai‘i is currently paving a route through the lava that covered the Lower East Rift Zone so that Pohoiki (Isaac Hale Beach Park) will be accessible by cars.

Big Island resident Gabe Humphries posted the following video of the recent progress of the road on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018:

“This is an update video about road work on the Highway 137 The Red Road in Puna, Hawai‘i,” said Humphries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments