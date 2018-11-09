Scheduled Lane & Road Closures: Nov. 10–16

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures Saturday through Friday, Nov. 10, through 16, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK) 24/7 alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 30 near Volcano National Park on Friday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 16, for road repairs.

VOLCANO) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29 south of the Volcano National Park Entrance on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

ADVERTISEMENT

NORTH KONA) Alternating lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 116 and 117 in the vicinity of Ihilani Place and Kamehameha III Road on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11)

NA‘ALEHU) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 64 and 69 on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

PUNALU‘U) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions at mile marker 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for tree clearing operations.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 6.9 to 7.1 at Papa‘ikou on Saturday, Nov. 10, and Monday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 11 at Pepe‘ekeo on Saturday, Nov. 10, and Monday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Nov. 10, and Monday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2 to 10 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

SOUTH HILO) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 15 in the vicinity of Kolekole Bridge and Chin Chuck Road on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA) Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 0 to 1.54 on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA) Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 20 and 22 on Tuesday, Nov. 13,through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

NORTH KOHALA) Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 23 and 24 on Tuesday, Nov. 13,through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.