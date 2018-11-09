SBA Seeks Hawai‘i’s Top Small Businesses

The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is seeking nominations for the 2019 Small Business Awards for the State of Hawai‘i.

The annual SBA program—honoring small businesses, exporters, entrepreneurs and advocates—continues to be the most competitive, comprehensive and visible awards presented to small businesses in the state and the nation.

The deadline to complete and submit a nomination is Dec. 12, 2018.

“SBA has honored the best in the small business community every year since 1963,” said Jane Sawyer, Hawai‘i’s district director for the federal agency. “I’m pleased to add that Hawai‘i has recognized many of the best, taking the national title several times. The awards are competitive and the winners are goal-oriented, creative and embody the true spirit of entrepreneurship. While it can be a challenge to compile a winning nomination, it’s extremely rewarding to find how strong, resilient and innovative Hawai‘i entrepreneurs and small businesses truly are.”

SBA’s 2019 Small Business Award categories for the Hawai‘i District include:

SBA’s Small Business Person of the Year

Entrepreneurial Success Award

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year

Small Business Exporter of the Year

SBA Young Entrepreneur of the Year

SBA Small Business Advocates of the Year

Any individual or organization may submit a nomination for an SBA Small Business Award. Self-nominations are also accepted.

Nomination criteria can be found at the Hawai‘i SBDC Network website or by contacting the Hawai‘i District Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Completed forms should be submitted to the SBA District Office at 500 Ala Moana Boulevard, Ste. 1-306, Honolulu, HI 96813, no later than Dec. 12, 2018.