November 09, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly between noon and 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light northeast wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Frequent showers, mainly after noon. High near 68. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the evening.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A shear line just northwest of Kauai will move over Kauai this morning and continue moving southeast. The shear line will move past the Big Island on Sunday. A new high will build east behind the front.

