Mid-Pac Fleet to Ring Bells in Honor of Centennial

On Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at 11 a.m., all the ships pier side at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will ring their ship bells as part of a nation-wide initiative to commemorate Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of World War I.

Nov. 11, will mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended hostilities in WWI. To mark this anniversary, the United States WWI Centennial Commission is calling on Americans across the nation to toll bells at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, in remembrance of those who served in WWI. The tolling of bells is a traditional expression of honor and remembrance, and “Bells of Peace” is a national event to honor the 116,516 Americans who died and over 200,000 who were wounded in the war.

WWI, known at the time as the “Great War” ended at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day on the eleventh month in 1918. Armistice Day was established by President Wilson on November 11, 1919 to honor Americans who served during World War I. The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1978 as the day when all veterans are honored.

For more information on the Bells of Peace and the Centennial of the End of World War One visit online.

For more information on the Navy’s involvement in World War One visit online.