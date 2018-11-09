HPD Seeking Owner of Recovered Equipment

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the owner of some property found in a stolen vehicle.

Police recovered and searched a vehicle recovered on Oct. 16, 2018. During the search, police found several items that did not belong to the owner of that vehicle. Police are hoping that the rightful owner will come forward and claim the items so they can be returned.

The items found include, tanks and a carrier, a CO2 tank and regulator, a laptop computer, Oxy-Acetylene tank and torch, a lock cutter and a spotlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Elik Vodovoz at (808) 965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.