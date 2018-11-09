Hawaiian Airlines Issues Travel Waiver Due to California Wildfires

Due to the California wildfires, Hawaiian Airlines is waiving reservation change fees to assist guests holding tickets for travel to, from and via Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Long Beach Airport (LGB) through Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.

Guests may make a one-time reservation change at no cost provided that:

Ticket was issued Nov. 9 or earlier.

Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel between Nov. 9–12.

Changes must be made to the same class of service, origin and destination, for new flights no later

than Nov. 19, 2018. For changes made to new flights on/after Nov. 20, 2018, the change fee will be waived but applicable difference in fare will be collected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Normal refund rules will apply. Changes may be made by calling Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations department at (800) 367-5320. For updates, visit online.