Mandatory Child Immunization Public Hearings Scheduled

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) will hold statewide public hearings regarding proposed rules for mandatory child immunizations.

The DOH is proposing changes to the rules that govern vaccine requirements for public schools. The primary goal of these policy changes are to adopt the most current vaccination schedule and procedures from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

This blanket adoption of ACIP’s overarching policies is actually legal in the State of Hawai‘i due to a legislative bill (SB1138 / HB907) that passed in 2013. This bill removed legislative oversight, and gives the DOH authority to make changes to vaccination requirements based on federal recommendations.

Current Hawai‘i law requires all students to meet physical examination, immunization and tuberculosis clearance requirements before they may attend any public or private school in the state.

School means any:

Group childcare home

Day nursery

Day care center

Child care center

Head Start program

Preschool

Kindergarten

Elementary school

Middle school

Secondary school

The proposed vaccination requirements can be found here.

Public hearings will be held at the following days and locations:

Hawai‘i Island (live):

Thursday, Dec. 20 – Hilo from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hilo State Office Building 75 Aupuni St., Conference Rooms A, B and C.

Thursday, Dec. 20 – Kona from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center Meeting Hale, Building G.

Maui (live) Moloka‘i (video conferencing from Maui):

Friday, Dec. 14 – Maui from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wailuku State Office Building, 54 S. High Street, Wailuku Video Conference Center, Third Floor

Friday, Dec. 14 – Moloka‘i (video) – Department of Health, 65 Makaena Place, Kaunakakai Video Conference Room 107

Lāna‘i (live):

Tuesday, Dec. 18 – From 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lāna‘i Public School and School Library, 555 Fraser Ave., Lānai City Small Conference Room

Kaua‘i (live):