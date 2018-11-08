Protest to Be Held in Response to Trump’s AG Decision

At least 900 emergency protests are planned across the country onThursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at 5 p.m. in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to name Matthew Whitaker, an outspoken opponent of the investigation conducted by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, as acting attorney general after forcing Jeff Sessions out of the office.

According to a press release from the organizers, “Whitaker is not fit to oversee the investigation and should recuse himself. Were he to fire the special prosecutor, it would undermine the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.”

More than 250 people have signed up to attend the Hilo event.

To view all the events, go to www.trumpisnotabovethelaw. org

The protestors are calling on Congress to respond quickly and forcefully to this clear obstruction of justice.

The protest will take place at the Federal Building in Hilo located at 154 Waianuenue Ave. from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sponsors include MoveOn.org, Common Cause, ACLU and more.

“Our members of Congress must act swiftly and forcefully against this obstruction of justice by President Trump and demand that Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker recuse himself from oversight of Robert Mueller’s investigation,” said Hattie Gerrish, a local organizer and one of those hosting the event. “Putting in power a known opponent of the special prosecutor’s efforts to get to the bottom of Russia’s tampering with our elections is a blatant attempt to undermine the investigation. This is the latest, and most serious, attempt in a long and disturbing series of actions undertaken by the Trump Administration to interfere with any attempt to investigate this Russian attack on our democracy and possible collusion by the Trump campaign itself. People deserve the truth, and now we are demanding it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional details about the Russian investigation, including a brief timeline of events, can be found here.

For more information, contact Hattie Gerrish at (808) 756-5188 or email gerrish@hawaii.edu.