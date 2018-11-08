AD
Hilo Protestors Call on Congress to Respond

By Big Island Now
November 8, 2018, 7:07 PM HST (Updated November 8, 2018, 7:19 PM)
On Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at 5 p.m. at the Federal Building in Hilo, about 50 protestors lined the sidewalk in protest of President Donald Trump’s decision to name Matthew Whitaker, an outspoken opponent of the investigation conducted by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, as acting attorney general after forcing Jeff Sessions out of the office.

Protest in Hilo on Nov. 8, 2018. PC: Jordan Christopher

This protest was in coordination with at least 900 other emergency protests that were planned across the country.

Protest in Hilo on Nov. 8, 2018. PC: Jordan Christopher

The protestors were calling on Congress to respond quickly and forcefully to the alleged obstruction of justice.

Protest in Hilo on Nov. 8, 2018. PC: Jordan Christopher

Shortly after 5 p.m. heavy rains hit the area which put a damper on the protest as many protestors didn’t have umbrellas and others took shelter under a nearby Banyan tree.

Additional details about the Russian investigation, including a brief timeline of events, can be found here.

