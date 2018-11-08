Hilo Protestors Call on Congress to Respond

On Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at 5 p.m. at the Federal Building in Hilo, about 50 protestors lined the sidewalk in protest of President Donald Trump’s decision to name Matthew Whitaker, an outspoken opponent of the investigation conducted by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, as acting attorney general after forcing Jeff Sessions out of the office.

This protest was in coordination with at least 900 other emergency protests that were planned across the country.

The protestors were calling on Congress to respond quickly and forcefully to the alleged obstruction of justice.

Shortly after 5 p.m. heavy rains hit the area which put a damper on the protest as many protestors didn’t have umbrellas and others took shelter under a nearby Banyan tree.

HAWAI‘I ISLAND: A protest is happening now at the Federal Building in Hilo, Hawai‘i. The protest is against President Donald Trump's decision to name Matthew Whitaker, an outspoken opponent of the investigation conducted by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, as acting Attorney General after forcing Jeff Sessions out of the office.More information here: https://bigislandnow.com/2018/11/08/in-response-to-trumps-decision-protest-to-be-held-today/#BigIslandNow #BigIslandNowNEWS #NotAboveTheLaw ADVERTISEMENT Posted by BigIslandNow.com on Thursday, November 8, 2018

Additional details about the Russian investigation, including a brief timeline of events, can be found here.