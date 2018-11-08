AD
Hawai‘i County Recycling, Transfer Stations, Landfills to Close for Holidays

By Big Island Now
November 8, 2018, 10:51 AM HST (Updated November 8, 2018, 10:51 AM)
The County of Hawaiʻi Recycling, and Transfer Stations and Landfills will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 11,  in observation of Veterans Day and on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in observation of Thanksgiving.

Residents are asked not litter or illegally dump any materials at the closed Recycling and Transfer Stations.

For more information, contact the Solid Waste Administrative Office at (808) 961-8270.

