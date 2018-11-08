Harbor Market to Return to Honokohau Harbor

The Harbor Market will return to the Hawaii Big Game Fishing Club (HBGFC) at Honokohau Harbor in Kailua-Kona on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market is organized for the community by the nonprofit HBGFC, the second oldest saltwater game fishing club in the country. Founded in Hilo in 1914, the club has served Hawai‘i’s sport fishermen, across the state for over 100 years.

Fishing tackle, boat hardware, diving equipment, local arts and crafts, clothing, as well as food and beverages will be available.

This not-to-be-missed event is a great way to spend a few hours on a Saturday morning finding useful gear, meeting members of the fishing community and enjoying Kona’s small boat harbor, a HBGFC press release stated.

Plenty of free parking is available.

Membership in the HBGFC provides access to member-exclusive fishing tournaments such as the annual Rock N’ Reel Tournament every summer, and member events including how-to fishing seminars, lectures, mixers and the camaraderie, door-prizes and member achievement recognition awards presented at the annual general meeting held at the end of every year.

For more information, contact Sylvie Madison at (808) 430-5563 or info@biggamelureshawaii.com.