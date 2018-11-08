Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 9:30 p.m.

At 6:28 p.m., rain gage reports indicated heavy rain falling near Orchidlands Estates. The Mountainview gage reported rain was falling at a rate of two inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Glenwood, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Volcano, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pāhoa, Hōnomu, Mountain View and Papa‘ikou.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.