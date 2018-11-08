Flag Order Issued for Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting Victims

At the direction of the President Donald Trump , Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i until sunset on Nov. 10, 2018, as a sign of respect for the victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.

“My heart breaks for the families of the victims of this tragedy, and I am hoping for a speedy and complete recovery of those who were injured,” said Gov. Ige. “Hawaiʻi’s connections to California are strong, and we grieve along with the Thousand Oaks community.”

News sources report that a Marine Corps veteran who had served in Afghanistan fatally shot at least 12 people on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at a country and western dance hall in Thousand Oaks, California.

The gunman, identified as Ian David Long of Newbury Park, California, apparently took his own life after being confronted by officers responding to the attack. The .45-caliber handgun he used was purchased legally, but had been outfitted with an extended magazine, according to The New York Times report.

One of the victims was police Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot when he entered the building.

The shooting came just over a year after 58 people were killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas. A mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, occurred in February.

Yesterday’s shooting also came less than two weeks after a gunman massacred 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

President Trump said on Twitter that he had been “fully briefed on the terrible shooting.”

The President’s Proclamation:

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 8, 2018

HONORING THE VICTIMS OF THE TRAGEDY IN THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated in Thousand Oaks, California, on November 7, 2018, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, November 10, 2018. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this

eighth day of November, in the year of our Lord two thousand eighteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-third.

DONALD J. TRUMP