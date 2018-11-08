Arnaud Masset Named Executive Chef at Hilton Waikoloa Village

The Hilton Waikoloa Village has hired Arnaud Masset as its new executive chef. Masset will oversee key dining outlets at the resort including Kamuela Provision Company, Kona Tap Room, Nui Italian, Lagoon Grill, Boat Landing Cantina and more.

With 28 years of culinary experience, Masset most recently served as the executive chef at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada. There he set a revenue record, implemented new menus for all outlets, reduced labor costs and food waste significantly, and established new standard operating procedures to improve overall efficiency in back of house operations. Masset also worked at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino as executive chef at Aureole Fine Dining by Charlie Palmer where the resort benefitted in an estimated 33% increase in banquet revenue under his leadership. In addition, as vice president of food & beverage at the Palms Casino Resort, Masset created a new culinary team to maximize revenue and limit costs, resulting in $350,000 in savings in just six months.

Prior to moving to Las Vegas, Masset trained and honed his culinary and leadership skills in Paris, France graduating from Ferrandi Paris, a school of culinary arts and hospitality management, and interning in notable restaurants such as Maxim’s of Paris.

“Arnaud brings a solid combination of significant operational experience and a natural talent for creating innovative culinary offerings,” said David Givens, general manager of Hilton Waikoloa Village. “We can’t wait to spread his vision and passion to every outlet across the resort, from restaurants to banquets, resulting in even more memorable experiences for our guests.”