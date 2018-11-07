The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be offering a workshop, “Basic Quickbooks, Desktop Version: Hands On” on Wednesday, Nov.14, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. (Registration 8:30 a.m.), at Hale Iako, 73-970 Makako Bay Dr., Kailua-Kona, on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.

This workshop is an informal, introductory, hands on session on QB basics using your own company and sample companies. Bring in your laptop—QB Desktop version required, either Mac or Windows. The workshop will teach you how to set up a chart of accounts and subaccounts, classes, items, customer and vendor lists, make deposits and problem solve. As space is limited, pre-registration is required.

Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online , click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is dedicated to driving the economic sustainability of Hawai‘i by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive.