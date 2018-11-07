Salvation Army Hilo Thrift Store Set to Reopen Nov. 9

The Salvation Army’s Hilo Thrift Store is set to reopen on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, following extensive repairs and renovations due to flooding from Hurricane Lane’s heavy rains in late August.

The store has been closed for approximately two-and-a-half months since just before the arrival of the storm on Aug. 22.

Renovations include new flooring, repainted walls, a new keiki corner, improved book section and a “deeply discounted” wall.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers back to our ‘Sally Shop’ so they can resume their search for treasures and help support our East Hawai‘i social service programs at the same time,” said Lt. Jacob Bratton, officer and Hawai‘i County coordinator for The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps. “Since the store is our corps’ primary revenue stream, being closed for nearly three months was significant. Fortunately, that’s all behind us now and customers will see a sparkling store with great finds at even lower pricing.”

To celebrate the reopening, all items in the store will be 50% off from Nov. 9 to 17.

In addition, there will be prize giveaways on Nov. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and free donuts and beverages while supplies last.

For more information, visit hilo.salvationarmy.org or call (808) 935-5531.