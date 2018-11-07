Public Invited to UHH United Nations Day Program

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo International Student Association invites the public to its annual United Nations Day Program on Friday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UH Hilo library lanai.

The event will feature a parade of nations along with tables displaying information about the countries represented by UH Hilo students. A kīpaepae opens the formal program at 11:30 a.m., followed by Japanese taiko drumming. Tupulaga O Samoa Mo A Taeao (Samoan student club) will perform following the parade.

UH Hilo is home to approximately 250 international students from 37 different countries around the globe. The event is intended to engage the campus community in an event that helps them learn about the various countries and cultures represented at UH Hilo and highlights the presence of international students on campus.

United Nations Day is the culmination of International Education Week, an annual celebration of international education and exchange worldwide.

For more information, contact Jim Mellon, director of International Student Services, at (808) 932-7467 or mellon@hawaii.edu.