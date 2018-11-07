November 07, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Looking Ahead

A ridge north of the islands will continue to weaken while a front approaches the islands from the northwest during the next couple of days. The front is expected to reach Kauai Friday and continue eastward to the Big Island on Sunday. The front will usher in a slightly cooler and drier air mass and breezy trades.

