November 07, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday November 14: A small northwest swell will fill in today. This swell is expected to hold and gradually veer to the north-northwest on Friday. A larger short-period north swell is expected to move in over the weekend into early next week and may bring near advisory surf to north facing shores. A small south-southwest swell will arrive tonight and linger through Friday, then another another slightly larger and very long period southwest swell may arrive on Saturday. No other significant swells are expected.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

