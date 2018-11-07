KapohoKine Sponsors New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show

KapohoKine Adventures is sponsoring Hilo Bay’s first-ever New Year’s Eve fireworks show. Adding to this free community event will be an exclusive viewing package that puts spectators on the water directly below the fireworks.

When the clock strikes midnight, the best place to be in Hilo will be on the waters of Hilo Bay with unobstructed views of fireworks as they explode directly overhead. The New Year’s Paddle Out Experience begins at 10:45 p.m. when spectators will be loaded on their choice of a single or double-seat kayak, two-seat clear hull canoe or stand up pedal board.

After some paddling by the light of the moon, everyone will raft up with the guide to enjoy the overhead pyrotechnics and a complimentary champagne toast. Price is $89 plus tax per person and includes equipment rental, guided paddle and champagne. Valid Dec.31, 2018. Limited to 21 people. For reservations, call KapohoKine Adventures at (808) 964-1000.

The first annual Hilo Bay New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show is open free to the public and will begin at midnight and run 15 minutes. KapohoKine Adventures is proud to bring this event to Hilo as a primary sponsor.

About KapohoKine Adventures

Celebrating 14 years, KapohoKine Adventures on Hawai‘i Island conducts expeditions in the surrounding areas of Kona, Hilo and Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park by Wilderness First Aid and Park Service certified guides. The company is Hawai‘i’s leading expedition tour company for visitor education of previous and new lava flows, with 12 different tours that incorporate excursions near Kīlauea Volcano, a sacred site to many Native Hawaiians. All tours are led by Park Service certified guides who help visitors explore the volcanic landscape. Guides spend hours educating visitors about the significance of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as an International Biosphere Reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site, while providing access to lava tubes, steam vents and active volcanic craters. Tours are conducted in a new fleet of fuel efficient 2016, 2017 and 2018 Ford Transit Vans. Zipline tours are operated through partners at Zipline Through Paradise, which features the longest riding tandem line on the island. KapohoKine Adventures is dedicated to using sustainable tourism to preserve and protect open space and legacy farm holdings. For 2014-2018, KapohoKine Adventures is one of only a handful of tour operators on the Island of Hawai‘i to receive Sustainable Tourism Certification by the Hawai‘i Ecotourism Association. KapohoKine Adventures holds a TripAdvisor “Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence” and is a recent recipient of the STEP Bronze Certification from Sustainable Travel International. For more information, go online or call (808) 964-1000.