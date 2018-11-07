AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Charges Man in Connection With Hilo Robbery

By Big Island Now
November 7, 2018, 4:37 PM HST (Updated November 7, 2018, 4:37 PM)
×

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has charged a 21-year-old Hilo man in connection with a robbery that occurred on Haili Street in Hilo on the morning of Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.

Elijah Lopez. HPD photo.

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m., detectives charged Elijah Lopez with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and fourth-degree theft.

Lopez is being held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in lieu of $12,250 bail.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments