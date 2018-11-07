HPD Charges Man in Connection With Hilo Robbery

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has charged a 21-year-old Hilo man in connection with a robbery that occurred on Haili Street in Hilo on the morning of Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m., detectives charged Elijah Lopez with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and fourth-degree theft.

Lopez is being held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in lieu of $12,250 bail.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.