House of Reps Leadership & Chairs Announced

House of Reps Leadership & Chairs AnnouncedNovember 7, 2018, 12:23 PM HST (Updated November 7, 2018, 1:54 PM)
House Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced the Representatives who will be part of the House Leadership and the committee chair assignments for the Thirtieth Legislature.
“The House of Representatives has organized in record time. Our new leadership team and committee chairs reflect the diversity of the House and the entire state,” said Speaker Saiki. “We know that there are significant policy issues that need to be resolved and our team is prepared to address them in the upcoming legislative session.”
The committee structure has been adjusted to combine related subject areas, focus committee jurisdictions on critical issues, and streamline the hearing process.
Leadership:
- SPEAKER – Rep. Scott K. Saiki
- VICE SPEAKER – Rep. Mark M. Nakashima
- MAJORITY LEADER – Rep. Della Au Belatti
- MAJORITY FLOOR LEADER – Rep. Dee Morikawa
- ASSISTANT MAJORITY LEADER – Rep. Tom Brower
- MAJORITY WHIPS – Rep. Henry J.C. Aquino, Rep. Aaron Ling Johanson, Rep. Bertrand Kobayash, Rep. Chris Lee, Rep. Nicole E. Lowen, Rep. Nadine K. Nakamura, Rep. Takashi Ohno, Rep. Joy A. San Buenaventura and Rep. Justin H. Woodson
Committee Chairs:
- AGRICULTURE – Rep. Richard P. Creagan
- CONSUMER PROTECTION & COMMERCE – Rep. Roy M. Takumi
- ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & BUSINESS – Rep. Angus L.K. McKelvey
- EDUCATION – Rep. Justin H. Woodson
- ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION – Rep. Nicole E. Lowen
- FINANCE – Rep. Sylvia Luke
- HEALTH – Rep. John M. Mizuno
- HOUSING – Rep. Tom Brower
- HUMAN SERVICES & HOMELESSNESS – Rep. Joy A. San Buenaventura
- INTRASTATE COMMERCE – Rep. Takashi Ohno
- JUDICIARY – Rep. Chris Lee
- LABOR & PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT – Rep. Aaron Ling Johanson
- LEGISLATIVE MANAGEMENT – Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen
- PUBLIC SAFETY, VETERANS, & MILITARY AFFAIRS- Rep. Gregg Takayama
- TRANSPORTATION – Rep. Henry J.C. Aquino
- TOURISM & INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS- Rep. Richard H.K. Onishi
- WATER, LAND, & HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS – Rep. Ryan I. Yamane
Committee member assignments will be announced prior to Opening Day.