House of Reps Leadership & Chairs Announced

House Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced the Representatives who will be part of the House Leadership and the committee chair assignments for the Thirtieth Legislature.

“The House of Representatives has organized in record time. Our new leadership team and committee chairs reflect the diversity of the House and the entire state,” said Speaker Saiki. “We know that there are significant policy issues that need to be resolved and our team is prepared to address them in the upcoming legislative session.”

The committee structure has been adjusted to combine related subject areas, focus committee jurisdictions on critical issues, and streamline the hearing process.

Leadership:

SPEAKER – Rep. Scott K. Saiki

VICE SPEAKER – Rep. Mark M. Nakashima

MAJORITY LEADER – Rep. Della Au Belatti

MAJORITY FLOOR LEADER – Rep. Dee Morikawa

ASSISTANT MAJORITY LEADER – Rep. Tom Brower

MAJORITY WHIPS – Rep. Henry J.C. Aquino, Rep. Aaron Ling Johanson, Rep. Bertrand Kobayash, Rep. Chris Lee, Rep. Nicole E. Lowen, Rep. Nadine K. Nakamura, Rep. Takashi Ohno, Rep. Joy A. San Buenaventura and Rep. Justin H. Woodson

Committee Chairs:

AGRICULTURE – Rep. Richard P. Creagan

CONSUMER PROTECTION & COMMERCE – Rep. Roy M. Takumi

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & BUSINESS – Rep. Angus L.K. McKelvey

EDUCATION – Rep. Justin H. Woodson

ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION – Rep. Nicole E. Lowen

FINANCE – Rep. Sylvia Luke

HEALTH – Rep. John M. Mizuno

HOUSING – Rep. Tom Brower

HUMAN SERVICES & HOMELESSNESS – Rep. Joy A. San Buenaventura

INTRASTATE COMMERCE – Rep. Takashi Ohno

JUDICIARY – Rep. Chris Lee

LABOR & PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT – Rep. Aaron Ling Johanson

LEGISLATIVE MANAGEMENT – Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen

PUBLIC SAFETY, VETERANS, & MILITARY AFFAIRS- Rep. Gregg Takayama

TRANSPORTATION – Rep. Henry J.C. Aquino

TOURISM & INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS- Rep. Richard H.K. Onishi

WATER, LAND, & HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS – Rep. Ryan I. Yamane

Committee member assignments will be announced prior to Opening Day.