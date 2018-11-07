Historical Society Postpones Bread Program Until Next Week

Kona Historical Society’s Portuguese Bread Baking Program will not be baking or selling bread on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. The Kealakekua pasture will still be open for tour groups and public visitation, as will the H.N. Greenwell Store Museum and the Kona Coffee Living History Farm. All the programs are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will resume their regular baking schedule the following Thursday, Nov. 15.

The Portuguese Bread Baking Program takes place every week at the Socitey’s Stone Oven, which is a reproduction of a typical oven used by the Portuguese immigrants who came to Kona in the 1880’s.

Kona Historical Society is a community-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and Smithsonian Museum affiliate that has spent the past four decades collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the Kona districts and their rich cultural heritage within Hawai‘i.

For more information, call Kona Historical Society at (808) 323-3222 or visit online.