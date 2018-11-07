Dirt Bikers Missing on Stainback Hwy

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a report of two young dirt bikers missing on Stainback Highway on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2018, at 7:02 p.m.

The missing parties were initially located by the father and the HFD response was cancelled. But the HFD was redispatched after the group could not make it out of the area due to darkness.

HFD Rescue Company 2 personnel utilized their off-road vehicle to located and bring out the missing dirt bikers and their father.

No one was injured in the incident.