Central Pacific Bank Appoints New Kailua-Kona AVP/Manager

Central Pacific Bank appointed Brandon Mailhot as assistant vice president and branch manager of the Kailua-Kona Branch.

In his new position, Mailhot is responsible for leading, coaching and inspiring the Kailua-Kona team to consistently meet and exceed the specific financial needs within the community.

He will also be accountable for achieving sales, service, growth, retention and profitability goals.

Mailhot has over 13 years of experience in the financial services industry. Originally from Brainerd, Minnesota, Brandon obtained a BS in Finance from Florida Gulf Coast University. Most recently with Bank of Hawaii, Brandon has held key roles as a residential lending officer, personal banking officer, branch manager and assistant branch manager. He started his banking career with Bank of America in Ft. Myers, Florida, as a cash service representative in their cash vault operations.

About Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank is the primary subsidiary of Central Pacific Financial Corp., a Hawai‘i-based bank holding company with approximately $5.7 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank operates 35 branches and 78 ATMs in the State of Hawai‘i, as of Sept. 30, 2018. For additional information, visit the Company’s website.