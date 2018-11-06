November 06, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

High pressure northeast of the state will slowly lose its influence over the area during the next few days, resulting in gradually weakening trade winds. Clouds and showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas through Wednesday, with a stray shower reaching leeward locales from time to time. A lighter wind regime will set up Wednesday night through Friday, featuring daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes, with showers favoring coastal areas at night and interior and mountain areas during the afternoon hours. A cold front will increase showers statewide as it moves down the island chain Friday through Saturday. Drier and more comfortable conditions will overspread the islands Sunday through early next week, with light showers mainly affecting windward areas.

