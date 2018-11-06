Ku‘ikahi 13th Annual Recognition Dinner & Auction

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center, along with the Hawai‘i County Bar Association (HCBA), invites the public to their 13th annual Recognition Dinner and Auction. Founded in 1983, Ku‘ikahi has been “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” for 35 years.

This year Ku‘ikahi is giving the ‘Peacemaker Award’ to Debra Ching Maiava, owner of Ponds Hilo and manager of Ken’s House of Pancakes. The HCBA is honoring Charlene Iboshi, retired Prosecuting Attorney for the County of Hawai’i.

The dinner and auction is Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nani Mau Gardens in Hilo. The audience will include judges, attorneys, mediators, business leaders and other involved members of the community.

Click here to purchase tickets, reserve a table, sponsor the event, make a donation, or contribute to the auction. For tickets, tables and sponsorships, you can also use the buy now button online, Or contact Erika at (808) 935-7844 x 1 or erika@hawaiimediation.org.