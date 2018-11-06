Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 8:15 p.m.

At 5:17 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Captain Cook. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Hōnalo, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Kalaoa, Honaunau, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Waikoloa Village and Holualoa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.