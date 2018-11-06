Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘iNovember 6, 2018, 5:27 PM HST (Updated November 6, 2018, 5:29 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 8:15 p.m.
At 5:17 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Captain Cook. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Hōnalo, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Kalaoa, Honaunau, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Waikoloa Village and Holualoa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.This advisory may need to be extended beyond 8:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.