Flash Flood Warning Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Island of Hawai‘i until 8:45 p.m..

At 5:48 p.m., radar and rain gauge data shows very heavy rains along the leeward slopes of the Big Island, extending from Waikoloa Village southward to Honaunau. A rain gauge along Waiaha Stream recently reported rainfall rates of four inches per hour, and radar estimates show widespread hourly rainfall rates of two to four inches in the warning area. Flash flooding is likely ongoing or will begin very shortly within the warning area.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Honalo, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Kalaoa, Honaunau, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Waikoloa Village and Holualoa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 8:45 p.m if heavy rain persists.

This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previously issued Food Advisory that was in effect for portions of the Island of Hawai‘i.