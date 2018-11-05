Waipi‘o Valley Road Closures for Maintenance

The County of Hawai‘i Public Works Highways Division will be closing Waipi‘o Valley Road on four Tuesdays, for road and tree maintenance, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

Below are the confirmed dates and times that Public Works, Highways Maintenance Division will be closing the road:

Nov. 13, 20, 27, and Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If you have any questions or concerns, you may contact the Public Works, Highways Maintenance Division directly at (808) 961-8349 or (808) 961-8261.