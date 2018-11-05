Reef Ecosystem Reserve Seeks Advisory Council Applicants

NOAA’s Northwestern Hawaiian Islands Coral Reef Ecosystem Reserve is accepting applicants for the conservation alternate, research alternate, commercial fishing primary and native Hawaiian primary seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in reserve management and provides advice to the superintendent.

Candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources. Applicants who are chosen as members or alternates should expect to serve a two or three-year term or until a different advisory body is created pursuant to Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument’s management plan.

Applications are due Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. To receive an application kit, or for further information, contact Nicole Evans, advisory council coordinator, via email at Nicole.Evans@noaa.gov or (808)725-5818. Application kits can also be downloaded online.