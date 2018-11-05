November 05, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday November 12: No major swells are expected until the end of the week. A small west- northwest swell today will diminish slightly Tuesday, with another small northwest swell Wednesday and Thursday. A small south swell is possible Friday and Saturday. An increasing short-period north swell is possible toward the end of the week and next weekend, potentially pushing surf heights close to advisory levels along north facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NW and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT