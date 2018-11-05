Man Dies in Crash on Kuakini Highway

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department reports that a 26-year-old Hōlualoa man died from his injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, Nov. 5, 2018, on Kuakini Highway, south of Higashihara Park in Kailua-Kona.

He has been identified as Oliver Seitz.

Responding to a 4:34 a.m. call, police determined that a 2005 Toyota sedan had been traveling north on Kuakini Highway when it was involved in a collision with Seitz who was walking within the roadway of the northbound lane of travel. Seitz sustained critical injuries from the collision and was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m.

The operator of the Toyota sedan, a 58-year-old Kailua-Kona man was taken to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries and was later released.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keli‘ipa‘akaua at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 27th traffic fatality this year compared to 28 at this time last year.